Evelyn Sharma And Ranbir Kapoor's Throwback Pic From YJHD Will Make Fans Nostalgic

Evelyn Sharma, who wast last seen playing the role of Jennifer in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho, took to social media to throw a challenge at her fans. On the occasion of Holi, the actor asked her fans to caption a throwback picture from her movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In the picture, which also has Ranbir Kapoor covered with colours, Evelyn Sharma wrote: "How many Holi memes can you make with this? Lol #CAPTIONTHIS."

Check out the throwback picture of Evelyn Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor:

The social media post shared on March 10, 2020, left the fans of the actor in splits. While many reminisced popular dialogues from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, others wished the actors "Happy Holi". Here are some funny captions suggested by fans for Evelyn Sharma's throwback picture.

Meanwhile, Evelyn Sharma is reported to be on a hiatus from acting. The actor is reported to be spending some time with her boyfriend Dr Tushar Bindi. He is an Australian dental surgeon and entrepreneur. Evelyn and Tushar got engaged in October last year in a private ceremony. In an old interview with a leading daily, Evelyn revealed that it was Tushar who proposed for the engagement, and she was more than ecstatic to accept the proposal.

Reports have it that the couple will tie the knot soon, and Evelyn in the same interview revealed that she plans to settle in Sydney with Tushar. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Evelyn Sharma is reported to join the sets of her upcoming movie, which she resents from announcing. In an old interview, she revealed that the makers will make an official announcement soon.

