Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Calls Hrithik Roshan The 'most Incredible Man', Posts Birthday Wish

As Hrithik Roshan turns a year older on January 10, ex-wife Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful post for the 'most incredible man' she knows. Khan shared a few pictures of Hrithik with kids — Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan, and used the 'Best Daddy Award' hashtag. Also, looks like Sussanne calls Hrithik 'Rye' as she used the name to wish 'Super 30' star.

A few days back, Sussanne also shared some beautiful pictures from their holiday in France with former husband Hrithik Roshan and his family. Calling it a 'Modern Family', Sussanne was seen 'chilling' with Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan, uncle Rajesh Roshan and his wife. For those unaware, Sussanne and Hrithik got married in 2000 and later called it quits in 2014.

Talking about her equation with Hrithik post divorce, Sussanne in an interview revealed that she has a 'support system in Hrithik' and they are really thick friends. She added that the 'friendship zone' is so sacred to her that it doesn't make her 'sad or lonely'. The ex-couple are often seen on holidays, dinner dates and movie outings, along with kids. To this, Sussanne said, that their kids are 'go-getters' and they organize everything.

Hrithik Roshan will be seen next in Krrish 4, which is the fourth movie of the Krrish franchise that released its first film Koi… Mil Gaya in 2003. According to reports, the movie is going to have some jaw-dropping VFX and is going to be an action-packed entertainer. Rakesh Roshan in an interview in 2016 had revealed that Krrish 4 will be releasing in about two years, however, the film is slated to release a few years later than expected. Krrish 4, like all the other movies from the franchise, will be a family entertainer, fit for both adults and children alike. It has been reported that the shooting of both Krrish 4 and Krrish 5 is underway.

