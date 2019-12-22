Hrithik Roshan And Ex Wife Sussanne Khan Twin In Black At The Airport

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan although divorced, share a strong bond with each other. The two of them along with their kids are often papped going out and about in the city. In a series of pictures that surfaced on the internet, Hrithik and Sussanne can be seen twinning in a black t-shirt and denim jeans as they head to the airport. Take a look below-

Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife twin in black

Upcoming Movies

Hrithik Roshan will be seen next in Krrish 4, which is the fourth movie of the Krrish franchise that released its first film Koi… Mil Gaya in 2003. According to reports, the movie is going to have some jaw-dropping VFX and is going to be an action-packed entertainer. Rakesh Roshan in an interview in 2016 had revealed that Krrish 4 will be releasing in about two years, however, the film is slated to release a few years later than expected. Krrish 4, like all the other movies from the franchise, will be a family entertainer, fit for both adults and children alike. It has been reported that the shooting of both Krrish 4 and Krrish 5 is underway.

About his ex-wife:

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan is an Indian fashion designer as well as an interior designer. Khan is the daughter of Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak.Sussane recently attended the store launch of STERNHAGEN Germany. She shared a picture on her Instagram where she can be seen with Chirag Parekh. Parekh is the Chairman and Managing Director of Acrysil Group. The store was opened at Atria Mall.

