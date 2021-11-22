'Excited' Rajkummar Rao Unveils Upcoming Film With Janhvi Kapoor Named 'Mr And Mrs Mahi'

Rajkummar Rao recently took to his verified Instagram handle and announced his new project, Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film also features Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. He dropped a video unveiling the glimpse of his forthcoming film. Sharan Sharma, who directed Janhvi in the Netflix original Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl that premiered on the OTT platform in 2020, will be helming this film.

Rajkummar Rao announces new film with Janhvi Kapoor

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the Citylights star posted a video that reveals he will be seen as Mahendra, while Janhvi will be playing Mahima.

As for the caption, he wrote, "Sometimes you can’t chase your dreams, alone!❤️🏏

Excited for this partnership on the field with Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Sharan Sharma. See you in cinemas on 7th October, 2022. #MrAndMrsMahi."

According to Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed that the duo will be seen as cricketers in the new entertainer. The report suggests they will also be trained in the sport once they get free of their other commitments. The film is slated for release on October 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Rao is currently gearing up for the release of his film titled Badhaai Do. He will take on a role opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the film that will release on the Republic Day weekend next year.

The actor will step into the role of a police official, which his co-star will act as a physical training teacher in the upcoming Harshvardhan Kulkarni directorial. Rao was last seen in Hum Do Hamare Do, which was released on the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar. He starred in the film alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Rao recently tied the knot with his girlfriend after more than a decade, Patralekhaa in a traditional lavish ceremony in Chandigarh. The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. The actor took to Instagram and dropped snaps from his big day. He also penned a lengthy note expressing his joy of getting married to his 'his soulmate, his best friend, and his family'.

Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao/@janhvikapoor