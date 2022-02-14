EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol Reveals Sequel Of 'Apne' On Cards, To Feature Original Trio Again

By the end of 2020, veteran actor Dharmendra officially announced a sequel to his hit sports drama, Apne, which was released in 2007. The film was headlined by Dharmendra, his sons and actors- Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The sequel to the film titled 'Apne 2' will also feature the trio and this time, they are joined by Sunny's son and actor Karan Deol.

Bobby Deol on Apne 2 progress

Recently in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Bobby Deol had shared the progress of the film. He said, "They are still working on the script. I am hoping they finish writing soon. Once the script is properly developed, we will start shooting. When we begin shooting, I am sure the producers will share an update."

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Apne is a sports drama that also stars Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif as female leads. The plot of the film revolves around a disgraced former boxer who trains his sons to become boxing champions. The film received an excellent response across the country and it also emerged as a hit overseas.

While making the announcement on Instagram, Sunny Deol had penned, "Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se aaj hum vapas ek sath nazar aayenge. (By the grace of God and your love we will be seen together again) Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. (sic)"

Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se aaj hum vapas ek sath nazar aayenge. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021 pic.twitter.com/XqfLJue01K — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Bobby will recently be seen in Love Hostel alongside Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey. The film is helmed by Shankar Raman and the plot revolves around a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairy-tale ending. The survival tale in the game of power, money and principles with mayhem and bloodshed. The film is all set to premiere on Zee5 on February 25.

Image: Instagram/@iambobbydeol