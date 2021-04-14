EXCLUSIVE: Shreyas Talpade On Theatre And Its Dwindling Audience Over The Years

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade launched a unique OTT platform dedicated to theatre. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, he revealed that he wanted to help the theatre community amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. He also spoke about the decrease in theatre audience over the years.

Shreyas Talpade on the decrease in the theatre audience

Shreyas Talpade's new OTT platform for theatre is called 9 Rasa. During the COVID-19 lockdown, theatre artists lost their jobs as the theatre industry was shut down for safety measures. While talking about the decrease in the theatre audience over the years Shreyas mentioned that there is nothing wrong with the content. He shared, "When one plans to watch a film in a theatre with their family or friends and one of them is busy for a specific show, they have an option to catch a show which is right after that. There are multiple shows when it comes to films." He added that if the audience misses out on the film in a theatre, they wait for its premiere on television or OTT platforms.

However, that isn't the case when it comes to theatre as one has to decide the exact show. If they miss that show, there is a huge possibility of them not getting to watch it ever again. Shreyas said, "There were so many obstacles that kept coming in the way of theatre. Because of this, the theatre started having a dwindling audience." There are several theatre lovers who miss watching live theatre. The app will provide them with a similar experience while they're isolated at home.

Shreyas Talpade's plays

Shreyas started acting in plays since he was just 13 years old. "I portrayed the role of Sita in modern Ramayan. After this, we did modern Maharabharat where I played Draupadi," he shared. His first commercial play was titled Toui Toui which he performed while he was in the final year of graduation. Shreyas Talpade's plays include Typecast and a few other English, Hindi and Marathi plays.

Shreyas on his decision of taking up acting as a career

Shreyas was a part of his college theatre club. He said, "We had a rule wherein the person who would enter the drama room first would have to sweep the floor and mop it. One day I went early, and I was cleaning the floor. I sat there before my workshop and that was the moment when I realized that this the place for me." He mentioned that he loved acting and there was nothing else that would make him happy. He started working towards his dream and bagged roles in several Marathi TV shows. Shreyas Talpade's movies like Iqbal, Dor and Apna Sapna Money Money gave him a major breakthrough. Shreyas Talpade's movies in 2021 include Love You Shankar, Mannu aur Munni ki Shaadi and Sarkar Ke Seva Main.

