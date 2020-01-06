F.R.I.E.N.D.S Actors Jennifer Aniston And Matt LeBlanc Hated THIS Couple In The Sitcom

One of the most loved sitcoms of the ’90s, F.R.I.E.N.D.S still remains to be loved by many. The actors from the show are still recognised by the names of their characters. The NBC produced show celebrated its 25th-anniversary last year and it has been reported that a reunion is on cards. Though the group of six friends are often seen going through ups and downs in their love lives, there are a few couples who made the audiences swoon. These couples might not have lasted towards the end, however, they were known for being adorable.

Which pair did Jennifer and Matt dislike?

It has recently been reported that Jennifer Aniston who played Rachel on the sitcom and Matt Le Blanc who played Joey did not like a pair on the show. There was a segment where Joey falls in love with Rachel, it has been reported that both Jennifer and Matt hated seeing Rachel and Joey together. Dr Simone Knox is the author who wrote a book about the show. She wrote that Matt Le Blanc told the producers that he was very ‘uncomfortable’ with the storyline. It has also been reported that Matt told executive producer Kevin S. Bright that he wouldn’t do it.

Dr Knox told reputed news daily that when the makers were first thinking of the storyline that involved Rachel and Joey having feelings for each other, Matt expressed his discomfort. She also said that the actors were so engrossed in their characters that Matt objected the storyline saying that Joey would never do this. He said that Joey is many things, he’s a Casanova, he’s too much into food, but he’s a loyal friend. He would never get with Rachel knowing how much it’ll hurt Ross. The makers, however, decided to go ahead with the storyline as Dr Knox said they thought it would be interesting.

She also revealed that Matt wasn’t the only member from the cast who disliked the storyline. Jennifer Aniston too wasn’t a fan of it. The author of the book I’ll Be There for You: The One About Friends, Kelsey Miller said that Jennifer wanted the characters to have a purely physical relationship. In her book, she wrote that the arc of the show will go from risky to unwatchable if Joey and Rachel had an emotional relationship. She added that it had to be a crush and it had to be on the comic side. However, all ended well as the cast remains friends with one another even today.

