Fan Asks Amitabh Bachchan The Reason Behind Endorsing Pan Masala; See His Reply

Amitabh Bachchan is known for being one of the Bollywood celebrities who is extremely popular on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recently, the actor responded to a fan who asked him the reason behind why he endorses pan masala through his work in advertisements in the comments section of his post. The actor interacted with a few of his fans in his 'FB 3062' post that translated to English read, "Ever since I bought a watch and worn it, time has been chasing me."

Amitabh Bachchan interacts with fans in the comments section of his Facebook post

A fan took to the comments section of the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor's Facebook post and asked him why he endorses pan masala through his advertisements. Translated in English the comment read, "Hello sir, I just one question for you. Why did you endorse a pan masala brand? Then what is the difference between you and these Tatpunjis (broke artists)"

See Amitabh Bachchan's interaction with a fan on Facebook here

The actor then replied to the comment and mentioned that he gets paid for his work. Translated in English his reply to the fan's comment read, "If some people are getting benefits from an industry, we should not think as to 'why am I getting associated with it?' If it is an industry, then we too should think of it as our industry. Now, you may think that I should not be doing it, but I get paid for it." He further explained in his reply that the fan should not be using the word 'Tatpunjis', as it would not be fair to others in the industry. In English, the rest of his comment read, "In our business, there are a number of people who are workers and in a way, they too get work and some money. Besides, gentleman, please don't use the word 'tatpunjiya'. It doesn't look good coming from you. It is also not fair on all the other workers in our industry."

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the most recent episode of the show, he invited Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh. Chopra clinched the gold medal for the country in javelin throw, while Sreejesh was one of the players in the men's hockey team that won the bronze medal. They graced the show with their presence as they wore their medals. Apart from the game show, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in the Indian adaptation of Hollywood's The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone.

