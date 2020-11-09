Fan Says R Madhavan 'never Ages', Actor Replies With Cheeky Comment

Remember when R. Madhavan's shirtless selfie sent the Internet into a meltdown? The actor's pictures on social media always attracts millions of likes and in yet another another instance, a fan called Madhavan an actor who 'never ages' and Irudhi Suttru actor's reply simply won the Internet.

Madhavan shared a picture of himself before starting the shoot of his next film in Delhi and the fan wrote, "Age just got @ActorMadhavan’fied. Never ages (sic)," with a heart and star-struck smiley.

Responding to the fan, R. Madhavan wrote, "all the miracle of a good dye (sic)," he wrote with multiple laughing and wink smileys.

😆😆😀😀🙏🙏🙏 all the miracle of a good dye 🤪🤪😆😆🙏❤️❤️ https://t.co/BoGL584eNn — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 7, 2020

R Madhavan was last seen on-screen in Hemant Madhukar's directorial Nishabdham. The film follows a speech and hearing impaired artist, named Sakshi (Shetty), who gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted.

Madhavan plays the role of Sakshi's husband Anthony, who is a celebrity musician. The movie also features Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Michael Madsen in prominent roles. The movie exclusively premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 2, 2020, and was released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

He will be next seen in Maara which would be premiering on Amazon Prime Video. The film also features Sshivada Nair, stand up comedian Alexander Babu and Mouli. The film has music by Ghibran, lyrics by Thamarai and editing by Bhuvan Srinivasan.

