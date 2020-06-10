Fan Seeks Sonu Sood's Help To Elope With Girlfriend; Actor Says, 'I Have A Better Idea...'

Sonu Sood, who has been actively responding to fans and followers on social media left everyone laughing and at the same time shared love with his reply to a fan who wanted to elope with his girlfriend. 'Dabangg' actor who has been a messiah to the migrant workers during COVID-19 lockdown, has sent many people to their hometowns. The actor has been replying to the queries and also sometimes leaves quirky responses to fan requests.

A fan wrote, "Bhai.. Mujhe bhi kahi chhod do.. Girlfriend ke sath Bhagnaa hai!! Andman nicobar hi chhod do bhai (Translation: Please drop me somewhere. I need to elope with my girlfriend, you can drop me at Andaman Nicobar islands). He also added, "Don't take me seriously, I am just joking."

Responding to this, Sonu wrote that he has a 'better idea' and he will drop the families too so that they can get married. His reply received over 5,000 likes and the fan was just happy to receive Sonu's reply.

मेरे पास इस से बेहतर idea है। क्यूँ ना आप दोनो के साथ आप लोगों के परिवार को भी भेज दूँ। चट मँगनी और पट ब्याह। ❣️ https://t.co/lDtfatY0ka — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 10, 2020

CM Uddhav praises Sood's initiative

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday lauded actor Sonu Sood's initiative to arrange buses for stranded migrant workers. The actor met Thackeray at the latter's residence Matoshree in suburban Mumbai in the night. The meeting came on a day when Thackeray-led Shiv Sena launched a scathing attack on Sonu saying he was "enacting a political script written by BJP".

Humanity is above all. 🙏 https://t.co/XbzRG7KB8m — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 7, 2020

