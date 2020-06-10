Sonu Sood Shares Incredibly Detailed Fan Art, Says He Wants To Meet The 'amazing Artist'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday shared an incredible fan art on Twitter and said that he wants to meet the artist in person. The 'Sketchpaintxprs for India- greeting brave soldiers' shared the art by artist Ranbir Bar from Assam, on the micro-blogging site. In the fan art, Bar sketched Sonu Sood's portrait with tiny detailed sketches of migrant workers.

Sonu Sood has been making headlines for his relentless services for the migrant labourers to ensure their safe journey to their respective homes amid the coronavirus imposed lockdown. He has, until now, chartered buses, trains and planes to ferry stranded migrants, primarily from Mumbai, to their hometowns in states all across the country. He had also arranged for airlifting 147 Odia speaking girls stuck at Kochi at an embroidery factory and ensured their return to their hometown Bhubaneswar, and for all his efforts he has gained tremendous appreciation online.

This sketch made my day ❣️Now I wanna meet this amazing artist in person ❣️ https://t.co/bpfbIrzKUl — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 9, 2020

CM Uddhav praises Sood's initiative

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday lauded actor Sonu Sood's initiative to arrange buses for stranded migrant workers. The actor met Thackeray at the latter's residence Matoshree in suburban Mumbai in the night. The meeting came on a day when Thackeray-led Shiv Sena launched a scathing attack on Sonu saying he was "enacting a political script written by BJP".

Sena MP Sanjay Raut had questioned the Bollywood actor as to where is he getting the buses from during the lockdown period. He also questioned that "When the states are not allowing to take any migrant workers, where are the migrants going?" Launching a further attack, Raut in his 'Saamna' editorial wrote that the Bollywood actor "may soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and become the celebrity manager of Mumbai."

