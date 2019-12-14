Fans Thought Mallika Sherawat Was Chilling With Her Son, But It's Her Nephew She Says

Mallika Sherawat took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of chilling with her nephew at the beach but fans thought that he was her son. One user wrote: "Ooo I thought he is your son." The other said, "Nephew or your son madam" [sic]. The two were twinning in blue with their sunglasses on.

Mallika rubbishing the wedding rumours

Earlier this year in June, Mallika Sherawat clarified that she is not married after rumours of her tying the knot with French boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans started circulating. She said, "No, no, I am not married. I am very much single. This is what is so heartbreaking because when they talk about fake news, I have first-hand experience of it. In fact, I did give an interview with a paper and said that at that time, I had not been to Paris in eight months. I even showed them my passport to see the immigration stamps which proved that I wasn't there. Why was I targeted, just because I was dating a French guy? That's not fair."

Mallika Sherawat flaunt her defined abs on social media

On the professional front

She was seen in ALTBalaji's horror comedy "Booo... Sabki Phategi", directed by Farhad Samji. The actor said she has never been part of an over the top comedy like this and hence had to be careful to not miss comic beats. "It was tough for me because you can't afford to go over the top or underplay. You have to match the mood of the series as well. Comedy isn't an easy genre to do. Making people laugh is very tough. You can look ridiculous if it isn't done right," she added.



The actor says one of the reasons for her to pick the project was also producer Ekta Kapoor. "I relate to her a lot on so many levels -- as a single woman, as a member of Bollywood. It's very patriarchal. I can imagine how difficult it must've been for her to reach where she is today. She always stuck to her ground.

Mallika Sherawat: Work-out videos shared by the actor on social media

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

