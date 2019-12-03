Mallika Sherawat Flaunt Her Defined Abs On Social Media

Mallika Sherawat has been taking time off from making movies and is focusing on herself and her family. But this does not mean that she has forgotten her fans. The Hisss actor is very active on social media, and fans can see her sharing her life with them through her social media handles. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle to upload photos of her fabulous figure and abs. Read more to know about these social media posts:

Mallika Sherawat flaunts her perfect abs

The Welcome actor Mallika Sherawat has been the talk of the town recently. She uploaded a photo on Instagram yesterday which showcased her perfect figure and her abs. The photo features the actor wearing shorts and a red shirt with a checks pattern, which is tied above her abdomen, to highlight her abs. Sherawat has been uploading workout posts for a while now, and her fans know that she is a fitness enthusiast. Her videos of exercise have been viral on the internet, and fans have been flooding her Instagram with positive comments on her photos. The recent photo she posted was captioned 'Monday mood and Monday vibes', letting her fans know that a Monday cannot bring this actor down. Here is the post:

Mallika Sherawat's recent activities

Sherawat took to her Instagram to post a photo that featured her in a cage. It was for a social cause that the actor took the photo. She has been a big voice for Free A Girl, which works in saving young girls from the clutches of forced prostitution. The caption on the photo read that 'Lock me up cage' is symbolic of brothels where underage girls are locked up and forced into prostitution. The actor has been fighting to spread awareness regarding child abuse and forced prostitution and her fans are supporting her in this venture.

