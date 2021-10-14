Farah Khan-Anu Malik Did Not Join Hands After 'Main Hoon Na' Success; Duo Shares Why

After years of work as a choregrapher, Farah Khan took the big step by turning a director with the movie Main Hoon Na in 2004. The debutante had collaborated with Anu Malik to compose the music for the venture. The songs of the movie played a crucial role in the venture becoming a big success at the box office. However, the duo did not work together even after the success of the film and its music. Recently, the director-choreographer and the music composer came together on the same platform on a reality show. The two finally answered why another collaboration did not take place between the two.

Recently, Anu Malik arrived as a guest on the show Zee Comedy Show, where Farah is known as a 'Laughing Buddha' as a judge. One of the performers was Sanket Bhosale was at his witty best as he performed some hilarious acts after which he asked Farah and Anu the reason why the duo did not work together after Main Hoon Na.

Farah revealed that the movie's music was a benchmark, and felt going a step further than that might not be possible.

The Om Shanti Om maker revealed, “Main Hoon Na’s music was so good that after the movie, I didn’t know how we both could top that up. However, we have worked together on several reality shows together, and we continue to share a great bond.”

Anu also shared that he was not upset about Farah not working with him on his next ventures, and felt that she might have valid reasons to not collaborate.

The veteran musician said, “I really think Farah is a wonderful filmmaker and I respect her. If she took me for a film, she must have thought about it and after that, she took the decision of having me on board for composing the music of Main Hoon Na. When she decided not to take me for a movie, she must have thought about all aspects too. My love and respect for her will always be the same."

The episode will be streamed this weekend.

For the unversed, almost all the songs of Main Hoon Na were chartbusters, and were diverse, right from romantic track Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha, prom song Gori Gori, Indian dance number Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal to campus songs like Chale Jaise Hawaien and Main Hoon Na. Despite the success, Farah Khan chose Vishal-Shekhar for her next three directorials, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. The albums were immensely popular again.

