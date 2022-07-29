Farah Khan Is A 'drunk Dulhan' In Throwback Glimpse Feat Priyanka Chopra And Rani Mukerji

Farah Khan recently treated fans with a fun throwback glimpse from her sangeet ceremony, where she could be seen grooving with Priyanka Chopra and Rani Mukerji. Calling herself a 'drunk Dulhan' (drunk bride), Farah revealed that she lost her Dupatta, necklace and hair extensions, seemingly after enjoying the pre-wedding festivity to the fullest. For the unversed, the Main Hoon Na filmmaker tied the knot with Shirish Kunder in 2004. The couple welcomed triplets Diva, Anya and Czar in 2008.

Farah Khan is a 'drunk dulhan' in throwback glimpse from her sangeet ceremony

Taking to her Instagram handle on July 29, Farah dropped the adorable candid glimpse where she could be seen letting it loose at her wedding function. She was clad in a bright purple traditional attire with heavy embroidery all over, while Priyanka Chopra and Rani can be seen twinning in red outfits as they danced along.

In the caption, she mentioned, “#flashbackfriday .. drunk dulhan dancing at her own sangeet with @priyankachopra n #ranimukherjee.. ( btw had managed to lose my dupatta, necklace n hair extensions)..” Take a look.

The pictures received a trail of reactions from fans, who dropped comments like, "Omg look at you, so beautiful," "dazzling divas," and "Lovely! You have unabashed genuine energy with a dash of ruthless humour...that is very entertaining. Truly inspirational to see how you manage motherhood and work. Best wishes from Sri Lanka."

This isn't the first time Farah has shared hilarious snippets from her Sangeet function. Earlier this year, the filmmaker dropped a glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan, where the duo could be seen matching their moves as they grooved together. Captioning her post, Farah wrote, "Found an almost vintage pic of these 2 boys from my sangeet.. @bachchan & @hrithikroshan dancing up a storm.. can’t remember to which song.. i was too drunk.. can ul guess?"

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @FARAHKHANKUNDER)