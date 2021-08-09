Farah Khan On Shooting With Sonu Sood For Music Video: 'most Well-behaved Celerity I Know'

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who had recently teamed up with actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood for a music video Saath Kya Nibhaogey, praised the actor for his sincerity towards his craft. Farah, a close friend of sonu spoke about how fame has not all affected the Simmba actor's attitude towards his work. Sharing her thoughts on the same, Farah during her recent interview with Free Press Journal revealed that ever since Sonu Sood became a 'national hero', there are certainly no changes in him.

Farah Khan shares views on shooting with friend Sonu Sood for a music video

Sonu has been doing continuous philanthropic work since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, winning over fans' hearts and getting praises from politicians and leaders. Farah and Sonu have also previously worked together in her movie, Happy New Year. Speaking about him in the interview, Farah said that Sonu still has no starry airs about him and she feels that he is still the same as he was before. Farah listed some of the qualities of the actor which she feels keep Sonu grounded. She shared that the actor is a ‘no-stress. no-nakhra, chilled-out, grounded, and a sensible guy’. She further stated that the two still crack jokes, laugh, and make fun of each other.

Farah even shared an anecdote about the actor and revealed that if the crew is shooting in the woods, Sonu would not demand a vanity van. She said that he would rather go behind the trees and change. Farah added how Sonu had to meet politicians and even inaugurate shops while they were shooting for their song. She wished that there should be more celebs like Sonu around.

The choreographer elucidated further and said that Sonu is somebody to be revered and worshipped now. Politicians, governors, and locals come to meet him wherever he travels. Meanwhile, Farah and Sonu Sood’s song Saath Kya Nibhaogey is sung by Altaf Raja and Tony Kakkar. In the teaser, Sonu is seen romancing actor Nidhhi Agerwal against a rural backdrop of Punjab. Farah Khan has directed the upcoming track, which will be out on August 9.

IMAGE: SONU_SOOD/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.