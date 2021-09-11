Farah Khan Tests Negative For COVID; Shares Excited Video Of Her Pet Dog

Farah Khan Kunder took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share some good news with her fans and followers. The choreographer and filmmaker posted a video of her dog, on Instagram to mentioned that her pet was most excited, now that she has tested COVID negative. Earlier, Khan had shared that she contracted the virus despite having taken both her vaccine doses and being surrounded by people who had been completely vaccinated as well.

Farah Khan tests COVID negative

Farah Khan, who is currently a judge on Super Dancer 4, a dance reality show, posted a video of her dog on her Instagram story on Saturday to make the happy announcement. In the video, her dog can be seen running towards her, as she captures the video of him. Her dog is named Smoochy, and he is a Shihtzu, who often features on her social media account.

After Khan tested positive for the virus, she informed those she was surrounded by earlier. However, she requested those she had missed out on informing to get tested. Khan went into home quarantine soon after she tested positive. She posted a video of a rainbow she spotted from what appeared to be her balcony. She also accompanied the video with a motivation quote as she used #quarantinediaries. She wrote, “Sometimes when u least expect it.. something wonderful happens”

Farah Khan is absolutely in love with her dog and often posts videos and pictures of him on Instagram. She has earlied posted a video of him being a ‘Scrunchy chor’. She wrote in her caption, “When u think its a head massage but its Not!” A fun fact about Om Shanti Om director’s dog is that he has an Instagram account of his own.

Khan was recently in the news after she posted a picture with fan-favourites Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. She wrote, “You know it's a great day when your selfie is clicked by the legend himself - Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you my darling, Deepika Padukone, for this Teacher's Day special episode of KBC (which will air next Friday).” The filmmakers also explained that the episode was shot before she tested positive for COVID and everyone from the KBC set tested negative.

(Image Credits: Farah Khan/Instagram)