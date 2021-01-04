Farah Khan's Twitter Account Gets Restored, Filmmaker Tells Fans To Be 'vigilant'

Almost a week after announcing that her Twitter account has been hacked, filmmaker Farah Khan on Monday revealed that her account has been restored. She took to her Twitter handle and thanked Twitter India and its entertainment vertical partner for reinstating her Twitter handle.

"Thank you @cherylanncouto @TwitterIndia for reinstating my Twitter handle after it was hacked and deleted. also

@MahaCyber1 for being so helpful. Be vigilant people," Farah wrote.

Farah Khan pens open letter on choosing IVF, says 'became a mother when I was ready'

Choreographer-director Farah Khan in December said that the security of her social media accounts has been compromised and efforts are on to restore the profiles. Khan said while both her Twitter and Instagram page were hacked, she was able to reinstate the latter thanks to her husband, director Shirish Kunder.



"My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it maybe used to hack into your account too..." she wrote in a photo message shared on Instagram.

Recently, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh and celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan's Instagram accounts were also hacked.

(With agency inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.