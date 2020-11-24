Farah Khan pens open letter on choosing IVF, says 'became a mother when I was ready'

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has penned an open letter while speaking about her decision to choose In vitro fertilization (IVF) to become a mother of triplets at the age of 43. The filmmaker, who is the mother of three children Anya, Czar, and Diva -- who are 12, shared the letter on Instagram. In the open letter, Farah Khan has shared her sentiments about exercising the choice of becoming a mother when she wanted to.

Farah Khan pens an open letter

She started her letter that read, “As a daughter, wife and a mother, I've had to make many choices because of which I have become the choreographer, filmmaker, and producer that I am. Every time I felt the moment was right, I listened to my gut and seized it. Whether it was for my career or for my family. We think about people's judgments so much, we forget that it's our life and it's our call!”

Continuing, further Farah said that there is no appropriate age to conceive as deemed by society. “Today I am a proud mother of three because of a choice. I became a mother when I was ready for it, not when society deems “the appropriate age to conceive.” Thanks to advancements in science, I was able to do it via IVF at my age. Today, it’s nice to see that more women are making this choice without fear of judgment, changing people’s mindsets, and taking their happiness in their own hands. I recently came to know of a show on Sony TV called Story 9 Months Ki which makes a bold and honest statement - Agar pyaar ke bina shaadi ho sakti hai, toh pati ke bina maa kyu nahi?”

At last, while concluding the letter, the Happy New Year filmmaker wrote about the show and called it a progressive step towards a new society. “As a film-maker when I hear such progressive premises of a television show, it makes me very proud and happy to know that women's choices are being acknowledged. I wish great motherhood to all women out there who want to be mothers - naturally or otherwise. Always remember, it's a woman's call!” she concluded.

While captioning the post, the choreographer wrote, "Our choices make us. I became an IVF mom at 43 and I am glad I did so. I wish great motherhood to all women out there who want to be mothers - naturally or otherwise. An open letter to all the women out there, reminding them that #ItsAWomansCall Are you with me ladies? Kudos to @SonyTVofficial for #Story9MonthsKi."

