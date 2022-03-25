Fardeen Khan Recalls Being 'irritated And Pissed Off' Over Fake News Around His Death

While staying in the spotlight is considerably difficult, oftentimes, actors who remain absent from cinema of their own volition, face the unkind rumours and fake news surrounding their professional as well as personal life. Although some celebrities choose to not pay heed to such reports, they end up impacting their personal lives in ways that fans fail to notice. One victim of such a case is seasoned actor Fardeen Khan, son of late Bollywood star Feroz Khan.

Addressing the same, the actor who is set to make his long-awaited Bollywood comeback expressed his dismay over false news. He also touched on how his family, especially his wife and his mother, get impacted by the same.

Fardeen Khan on tackling fake news of his death

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, actor Fardeen Khan, who has been away from the big screen for a long time, recently opened up about how he reacts to the fake news surrounding his death. The actor was asked to reveal that 'pissed him off' to which he recalled the fake news that made rounds online claiming that he has died in a car accident. He revealed that the news came after the actor's long absence from the film industry.

Stating that it had 'pissed him off', Khan revealed that the fake news circulated twice and talked about the worst-case scenario of his mother stumbling across such news articles. Without mincing words, the 48-year-old believed that if his mother saw the fake news 'she would have a heart attack herself'. Moreover, he also expressed his concern towards his wife, Natasha Madhwani, or any of his loved one's reactions to the fake news of his death. Lastly, he added that he was 'irritated about the irresponsibility of that aspect of it'.

More on Fardeen Khan

After a decade-long hiatus from the film industry, Fardeen Khan will return to the big screen in the upcoming horror film titled Visfot. Prominent actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat and Krystle D'Souza will also be seen in the venture. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the forthcoming film is bankrolled under the banner of White Feather Films and T-Series.

Image: Twitter/@FardeenFKhan