Fardeen Khan Teases 'hilarious' Script Of 'No Entry 2'; Says He's Excited For Comeback

Actor Fardeen Khan recently garnered headlines for shedding kilos, leaving everyone speechless with his impressive makeover. The 48-year-old is all set to return to the big screen after a gap of 12 years, since Dulha Mil Gaya, with the sequel of one of his most popular films, No Entry. While sharing details about the forthcoming film, the Om Jai Jagdish star shared that he has already read the story and the 'script is hilarious'.

Fardeen Khan opens up on No Entry 2

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama at IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi on Friday night, Fardeen Khan spoke about the film, saying, "I am really, really looking forward to that."

Fardeen said that he has not got any confirmation on dates, but they all are excited about the forthcoming film as it's been brewing for many years.

'Script is hilarious': Fardeen Khan on No Entry 2

Further opening about the script, he mentioned, "I've heard the story and the script and let me tell you it's hilarious. It's got to be double, triple the fun. And of course, it's a great team, you know, getting together again. We really had a special time shooting and making the film (No Entry). It wasn't easy to do."

The first instalment of the movie was released on August 26, 2005. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film featured Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly, Esha Deol, Boman Irani and more. No Entry was a comedy-drama and the movie managed to do extremely well at the box office. Bazmee had earlier also revealed that the film will be titled No Entry Mein Entry and the director will cast ten female actors, unlike the original film.

Director Anees Bazmee, who is currently riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, had earlier stated in an interview with PTI, "It’s a nicely written and an extremely funny film. It’ll be a big franchise. I know the audience is waiting to see what happens in part two." He had added that the film will go on floors once the shooting schedules are worked out.