Farhan Akhtar Mistakenly Congratulates Women's Hockey Team After Men Win Olympic Bronze

After a glorious win, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team won a bronze medal by defeating Germany in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday, August 5. The team has brought the entire Nation is in a celebratory mode by charting history as they got home a medal after 41 long years. While wishes are pouring in from every corner, Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles to congratulate the Men's Hockey Team for their impressive performance. However, actor Farhan Akhtar's recent blunder of wishing the Indian women's team instead of the men has shifted the netizen's focus.

Farhan Akhtar mistakenly cheers the Indian Women's team

The Bhag Milkha Bhag actor took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the team for their victory. After crediting the wrong team, Farhan quickly realised his mistake and deleted the tweet, but nothing can skip the eagle eyes of the netizens.

The actor's now-deleted tweet read "Go Girls!!! So proud of #teamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal..super stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey.”. Have a look.

Despite the actor's rectification, several tweets have flooded the internet calling out the actor for his hasty commentary. One user took a dig at him saying the actor could've expressed wishes for the men. "You could've congratulated men!!!". While another blamed it as a result for blindly copy-pasting and wrote" Why deleted this. This is the result of copy-paste without reading the content !!!". Another hysterically questioned what the tweet was.

Apart from these, another mocked his on-screen athlete roles and wrote, “These guys play athletes in their Biopics,”.

You could've congratulated men!!! — चू गू वारा (@akhribenchnibba) August 5, 2021

Why deleted this 😂😂😂

This is the result of copy paste without reading the content !!! pic.twitter.com/TUqM0va3eD — Pooja 🇮🇳 (@beyoond_starz) August 5, 2021

Oh god this guy should stick to making movies 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ #farhanakhtar pic.twitter.com/paPP55Oz0G — Sam Nathan (@tweet2days) August 5, 2021

Later, the actor published another tweet saying, “So proud of #teamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal.. super stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey.”.

Notably, Farhan has starred in the roles of athletes in his movies. He played the role of a boxer in Toofan and an athlete in Bhag Milkha Bhag. The 2013 movie Bhag Milkha Bhag's story is based on the life of Milkha Singh, legendary Indian athlete and Olympian who was a champion of the Commonwealth Games and two-times 400m champion of the Asian Games. Farhan received several accolades for his portrayal of Milkha Singh including the Filmfare award for the best actor.

(IMAGE CREDITS - PTI/ TWITTER)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.