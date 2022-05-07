Last Updated:

Farhan Akhtar To Make Hollywood Debut With Marvel Studios' 'Ms Marvel'; Read Details

Farhan Akhtar has been added to the cast of Ms.Marvel and is expected to appear as a guest star. The series will mark the actor's debut Hollywood project.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Farhan Akhtar

Image: Instagram/@farouakhtar/@marvelstudios


After prolonged anticipation to witness a leading Bollywood name make its way to Marvel film/series' credits, film enthusiasts in India are up for a treat as they might soon witness ace actor-director Farhan Akhtar getting featured in the upcoming series Ms. MarvelThe actor has been reportedly added to the cast of the series and is expected to appear in a cameo role. The series will also mark the actor's debut in Hollywood.

As per a recent report by Deadline, Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar is all set to join the cast of the forthcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. The details about his role are currently under wraps. However, it is expected that the actor will be featured as a guest in the series. While the project will mark the actor's Hollywood debut, he will only be the second Bollywood actor to enter the MCU. 

More about Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel will mark Marvel Studios' sixth web series and will premiere on Disney+. The series introduces Iman Vellani, portraying the role of Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, who is a Muslim American teenager residing in Jersey City. Kamala Khan's character can be described as an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction writer, who is a mega-fan of superheroes and has a huge dream in her life. While she struggles in fitting into school and even at her home, she finally gains some superpowers she had always dreamt of. 

READ | Ms. Marvel trailer: Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson & more welcome superhero Kamala Khan to MCU

The series will also feature Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, Rish Shah, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Matt Lintz, Azhar Usman, Nimra Bucha, and Travina Springer, and as per the latest reports, Farhan Akhtar. The series is scheduled to premiere on June 8, 2022. The series' episodes are helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The makers of the series dropped its first-ever trailer on March 15, which garnered much praise from MCU actors Mark Ruffalo and Brie Larson. 

READ | 'Ms. Marvel' trailer Twitter review: Netizens react to superhero Kamala Khan, express love

Benedict Cumberbatch suggests an Indian superhero should be a part of the MCU

Benedict Cumberbatch, who is currently basking in the success of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, earlier suggested that Indian superheroes should join the Marvel Cinematic Universe during a conversation with Indian Express. The actor was all praise for the Bollywood industry and revealed he is impressed with the stellar craft of the Indian stars and proposed an option for them to become a part of the MCU films.

READ | Doctor Strange 2 first reactions out: Critics hail Marvel flick as 'full-on spectacle'

Image: Instagram/@farouakhtar/@marvelstudios

READ | 'Doctor Strange 2': Xochitl Gomez reveals she pitched ideas about America Chavez to Marvel
READ | Benedict Cumberbatch proposes Bollywood should be part of MCU through 'Indian superhero'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Farhan Akhtar, Ms Marvel, MCU
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND