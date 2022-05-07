Farhan Akhtar To Make Hollywood Debut With Marvel Studios' 'Ms Marvel'; Read Details

After prolonged anticipation to witness a leading Bollywood name make its way to Marvel film/series' credits, film enthusiasts in India are up for a treat as they might soon witness ace actor-director Farhan Akhtar getting featured in the upcoming series Ms. Marvel. The actor has been reportedly added to the cast of the series and is expected to appear in a cameo role. The series will also mark the actor's debut in Hollywood.

As per a recent report by Deadline, Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar is all set to join the cast of the forthcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. The details about his role are currently under wraps. However, it is expected that the actor will be featured as a guest in the series. While the project will mark the actor's Hollywood debut, he will only be the second Bollywood actor to enter the MCU.

More about Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel will mark Marvel Studios' sixth web series and will premiere on Disney+. The series introduces Iman Vellani, portraying the role of Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, who is a Muslim American teenager residing in Jersey City. Kamala Khan's character can be described as an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction writer, who is a mega-fan of superheroes and has a huge dream in her life. While she struggles in fitting into school and even at her home, she finally gains some superpowers she had always dreamt of.

The series will also feature Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, Rish Shah, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Matt Lintz, Azhar Usman, Nimra Bucha, and Travina Springer, and as per the latest reports, Farhan Akhtar. The series is scheduled to premiere on June 8, 2022. The series' episodes are helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The makers of the series dropped its first-ever trailer on March 15, which garnered much praise from MCU actors Mark Ruffalo and Brie Larson.

Benedict Cumberbatch suggests an Indian superhero should be a part of the MCU

Benedict Cumberbatch, who is currently basking in the success of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, earlier suggested that Indian superheroes should join the Marvel Cinematic Universe during a conversation with Indian Express. The actor was all praise for the Bollywood industry and revealed he is impressed with the stellar craft of the Indian stars and proposed an option for them to become a part of the MCU films.

