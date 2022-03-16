Ms. Marvel Trailer: Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson & More Welcome Superhero Kamala Khan To MCU

On Tuesday, March 15, the Marvel Studious finally dropped the first trailer of Ms. Marvel, thereby introducing superhero Kamala Khan to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Created by Bisha K Ali, this upcoming television miniseries stars Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight and Mohan Kapur in pivotal roles. As part of Phase Four of the MCU, Ms. Marvel is scheduled for a premiere on June 8, 2022, on the streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

Ms. Marvel trailer gives fans a glimpse of the life of Kamala Khan, who is an ardent fan of the Avengers, particularly, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. The 16-year-old Muslim-American, who writes superhero fan fiction, gains the ability to harness comic energy as she creates constructs with Nega-Bands (powerful relics of the Kree Empire that grants immense powers to its wearer). Going by the Ms. Marvel trailer, it seems that the show focuses on how Kamala Khan uncovers what it means to be a superhero as she school, family and her teenage struggles. As soon as the trailer was out, many MCU stars took to social media to laud the teaser. While doing so, they also gave a warm welcome to Kamala Khan into the MCU family. Take a look at it below:

The future is in her hands.



Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/1ZPllR1ktr — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 15, 2022

Mark Ruffalo

Upon watching the teaser, Hulk star Mark Ruffalo praised Marvel for making an effort to reflect on the world we live in. He tweeted, "Marvel breaks new ground! Love you, @Marvel for reflecting on the world we live in. Welcome to the family, Kamala!" Take a look at it below:

Marvel breaks new ground! Love you, @Marvel for reflecting the world we live in. Welcome to the family, Kamala! pic.twitter.com/IkoRkKsZGx — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 15, 2022

Brie Larson

Captain Marvel fame Brie Larson, who will collaborate with Iman Vellani in the 2023 MCU movie The Marvels, hailed the new entrant as a 'superhero'. She articulated, "You ARE a superhero, Kamala". Check it out here:

You ARE a superhero, Kamala. https://t.co/7I7m0os5Mg — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 16, 2022

Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani who were a part of the recently released MCU movie, The Eternals, shared that Ms. Marvel trailer made him feel extremely positive. He further expressed that he cannot wait for the series to release as he declared that Iman Vellani is going to be 'amazing'. The actor wrote, "This trailer made me feel every positive feeling I am capable of feeling. Iman Vellani is going to be amazing in this show. I CANNOT WAIT."

This trailer made me feel every positive feeling I am capable of feeling. Iman Vellani is going to be amazing in this show. I CANNOT WAIT. https://t.co/omIVSO2F3T — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 15, 2022

Check out the other reactions below:

So excited for this one! https://t.co/kSC0NLNGKN — Julian Hilliard (@_JulianHilliard) March 15, 2022

