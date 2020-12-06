Farmers' Protest: Priyanka Chopra Supports Farmers, Calls Them 'India's Food Soldiers'

As Farmers' protest entered 11th day, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra voiced her support on social media. The farmers met the government for the fifth time on Saturday with their demands for scrapping the three new farm laws and Priyanka Chopra hopes that this 'crises is resolved sooner than later'.

Calling the farmers 'India's food soldiers', Chopra wrote that their 'fears need to be allayed and hopes need to be met'. Chopra wrote the message in response to Diljit Dosanjh's tweet. The next round of talks with farmer leaders will be held on December 9.

Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020

'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8

Upping the ante, farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws on Friday announced a Bharat bandh on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government does not accept their demands. Addressing a press conference, one of the leaders Gurnam Singh Chadoni said that if the Centre does not accept their demand of repealing the three farm laws, they will intensify their agitation. He said that farmers will protest against the central government and corporate houses and burn their effigies. Congress, K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS and left parties have extended support to the Bharat Bandh.

Diljit Dosanjh credited for 1 crore donation to buy warm clothes for protesting farmers

Centre to hold 6th round of talks on December 9

Addressing the media after the fifth round of talks with farmers unions that ended in a deadlock on Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the government will deliberate on all the demands of the farmers. He also announced that the next round of talks with farmer leaders will be held on December 9.

TRS wades into farmers' protest row, KCR extends support to 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8

"On December 9, a meeting will be held again. We have told the farmers that the government will examine all their demands. It will be our attempt to reach a solution. It would have been easier for us to reach a solution if we got suggestions from farmer leaders. We will still wait for that," he added.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.