Diljit Dosanjh Donates Rs 1 Crore To Buy Warm Clothes For Farmers After Joining Protest

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday joined the farmers' protests at Delhi's Singhu border and asked the demonstrators to be patient and peaceful in their agitation and requested the government to accept their demands. Now, it is said that the actor has donated Rs 1 crore to buy warm clothes for the protesting farmers. Punjabi singer Singga revealed the details on Saturday on his Instagram Stories.

'You gave Rs 1 crore for the farmers and nobody knows'

"Thank you brother, you gave Rs 1 crore for the farmers, for their warm clothes, and nobody knows. You didn’t post about it. Nowadays people can’t shut up after donating Rs 10," Sinnga said in Punjabi. He ended his video with a message of gratitude that read, "Big Thanks @diljitdosanjh."

'Be patient and peaceful': Diljit to farmers

"You have created history once again," Diljit told the protestors on Saturday. Days after engaging in a bitter Twitter fight with actor Kangana Ranaut over the farmers' agitation, Dosanjh went to the protest site and initially sat among the crowd and listened to the speeches by other leaders.

The 36-year-old actor then took the stage and started his address in Punjabi. "I am not here to talk but only listen. I compliment all of you. You have created history once again. I used to listen to stories that Punjabis are full of energy but I'm witnessing it for the first time," Dosanjh said. To the agitating farmers, his message was: "be patient and peaceful in your protests."

"This is the only way we can win this fight. Stories of these days will definitely be told in future," he said while thanking the people who joined the protest from Haryana. The actor then turned to Hindi for the convenience of media persons present at the site.

"Hindi mein bhi bol raha hun Sir, phir baad mein Google na karna pade (speaking in Hindi as well, so one does not need to do a Google search). Referring to his ugly war-of-words with Ranaut, Dosanjh said unlike the narrative being spread on Twitter, the farmers' agitation has been "peaceful".

"If you are listening to us, there's no other issue than that of farmers being talked about here. Please don't divert issues. The government should accept the demands of the farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully, no one is talking about 'khoon-kharaba.' On Twitter, a lot of things happen, everything's twisted," he said. Dosanjh and Ranaut were involved in a bitter social media fight on Thursday over her comments against an elderly participant in the farmers' protest.

