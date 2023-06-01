Farzi Actor Bhuvan Arora Bags His Next Opposite Kartik Aaryan

Actor Bhuvan Arora, who shot to prominence after starring in crime thriller series "Farzi", is set to feature in director Kabir Khan's upcoming film.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the currently untitled movie is based on a true story and is fronted by Kartik Aryan.

Arora said he is looking forward to working with the filmmaker, best known for "Ek Tha Tiger", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "83".

"I am very excited and happy to work with Kabir sir. I have always admired his films and the selection of stories he wants to tell.

"This one too is a very challenging film which requires a lot of prep work. The film is based on a true story with a larger-than-life canvas. I will also be seen in a new role that I have never played before," the actor said in a statement.

Prior to Prime Video's "Farzi", Arora featured in supporting characters in films such as "Shuddh Desi Romance" and "Naam Shabana".

In "Farzi", the actor stars as Firoz, the slightly gullible but loyal friend to Shahid Kapoor's Sunny, a talented painter who turns to currency counterfeiting.