Deepika Padukone Celebrates 10 Years Of YJHD, Calls The Film Her 'heart And Soul'

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories to celebrate the 10-year milestone of the film "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani". Released on May 31, 2013, the film featured Deepika in the beloved role of Naina Talwar. In her Instagram stories, she shared a short video consisting of two parts that beautifully captured the film's best moments and its overall energetic vibe. Deepika also expressed her heartfelt sentiments about the significance of the film to her.

Deepika Padukone celebrates YJHD milestone



Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories to share a video, celebrating 10 years of film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, since its release. The video captured some key moments from the film following Bunny, memorably played by Ranbir Kapoor, as he navigates friendship, love and life. As the video played across 2 Instagram story slides, Deepika captioned the nostalgic montage, "A piece of my heart...and soul...". The montage also featured a brief snippet of director Ayan Mukerji who shared how almost everything he experienced as a 20-year old, and across the decade as he turned 30, he has "packed in to the film". In fact, the video posted by Deepika to her stories, was actually first shared by Ayan himself, with a long note supplementing his feelings for the film.

Ayan Mukerji commemorates YJHD



Calling the film his "second child" and "one of the greatest joys of (his) life", Ayan Mukerji revealed an interesting nugget of information about the film. He shared how he has never truly sat down to watch the film from start to finish. Revealing he had been pushing the complete YJHD viewing experience on to the next milestone for the film, Ayan also expressed that he does in fact want to watch the film in its entirety. Incidentally, director Ayan Mukerji too, called the film, a piece of his heart and soul - much like Deepika.

