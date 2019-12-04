Fashion Night: Alia, Anushka, Kiara, Varun, Malaika & Others Dazzle On The Red Carpet

A glamorous night on Tuesday was attended by the Bollywood celebrities. Stars including Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and others attended the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards looking ravishing. The actors sure impressed us with their amazing outfits and oomph at the red carpet.

Kiara Advani chose to wear a yellow Pankaj and Nidhi gown. Malaika Arora looked uber-stylish as she wore Atelier Zuhra’s signature mirrored gown. Anushka's minimalistic and high slit gown by Marmark Halim was absolutely on point. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were reunited at the red carpet and their chemistry was just all fun and love.

Other B-Town celebs like Yami Gautam, Dia Mirza, Rakulpreet Singh, Sophie Chaudhary, Manish Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Saif Ali Khan and others also walked the red carpet. Here's the winner list —

Risk Taker of the Year — Rajkummar Rao

Emerging Face of Fashion — Ananya Panday

Woman of Style & Substance — Dia Mirza

Fit & Fabulous — Kriti Sanon

Hotstepper of the Year (Female) — Kiara Advani

Ages Ahead Hotstepper of the Year (Male) — Kartik Aaryan

The Specialist — Manish Malhotra

Diva of the Year — Malaika Arora

Most Stylish Star (Female) — Alia Bhatt

Most Stylish Star (Male) — Ayushmann Khurrana

Style Icon — Saif Ali Khan

Most Glamorous Star (Female) — Anushka Sharma

Most Glamorous Star (Male) — Varun Dhawan

ALSO READ | IIFA 2019: Best Dressed & Worst Dressed (Male & Female)

SEE PICS HERE —

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.