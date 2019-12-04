The Debate
Fashion Night: Alia, Anushka, Kiara, Varun, Malaika & Others Dazzle On The Red Carpet

Bollywood News

Bollywood celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, & others dazzled the red carpet.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia Bhatt

A glamorous night on Tuesday was attended by the Bollywood celebrities. Stars including Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and others attended the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards looking ravishing. The actors sure impressed us with their amazing outfits and oomph at the red carpet.

Kiara Advani chose to wear a yellow Pankaj and Nidhi gown. Malaika Arora looked uber-stylish as she wore Atelier Zuhra’s signature mirrored gown. Anushka's minimalistic and high slit gown by Marmark Halim was absolutely on point. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were reunited at the red carpet and their chemistry was just all fun and love.

Other B-Town celebs like Yami Gautam, Dia Mirza, Rakulpreet Singh, Sophie Chaudhary, Manish Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Saif Ali Khan and others also walked the red carpet. Here's the winner list —

  • Risk Taker of the Year — Rajkummar Rao
  • Emerging Face of Fashion — Ananya Panday
  • Woman of Style & Substance — Dia Mirza
  • Fit & Fabulous — Kriti Sanon
  • Hotstepper of the Year (Female) — Kiara Advani
  • Ages Ahead Hotstepper of the Year (Male) — Kartik Aaryan
  • The Specialist — Manish Malhotra
  • Diva of the Year — Malaika Arora
  • Most Stylish Star (Female) — Alia Bhatt
  • Most Stylish Star (Male) — Ayushmann Khurrana
  • Style Icon — Saif Ali Khan
  • Most Glamorous Star (Female) — Anushka Sharma
  • Most Glamorous Star (Male) — Varun Dhawan

Published:
