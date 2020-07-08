'Doesn't Give Your Father License To Throw Chappals': Kangana Hits Back At Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday cited Kangana Ranaut's 'launch' amid the nepotism debate and hatred received by the Bhatt family after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. "As for Kangana Ranaut — She is a great talent, if not she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in 'Gangster'," Bhatt said.

The 'Jism 2' director also clarified that director Anurag Basu spotted Kangana, but highlighted the role of the banner in backing Basu’s vision and investing in the film. Calling it ‘no small feat’, she wished Kangana the best in all her endeavours. In response to Pooja's tweet, Kangana Ranaut's page on Twitter (handled by her team), hit back and revealed that "Mukesh Bhatt doesn't like to pay artists and to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves."

Highlighting Sushant Singh Rajput's episode, Kangana's Team also wrote that 'Mahesh Bhatt was invested in his and Rhea's relationship. Moreover, he also announced his 'tragic end' just like he had for Kangana'. Team Kangana also wrote that the actor was also selected for Telugu film 'Pokiri' alongside 'Gangster' and she believing that 'Kangana is here because of Gangster, is totally not working'.

Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her...(1/2) https://t.co/5afdsJJx4F — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 8, 2020

...call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her "tragic end", Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot's and Rhea’s relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him 🙏 (2/2)@PoojaB1972 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 8, 2020

For your info @PoojaB1972 Kangana had also auditioned for Pokiri, alongside Gangster & got selected for that as well. Pokiri went on to become an all time blockbuster, so your thinking that because of Gangster she is who she is, is totally not working. Water finds it’s level🙏 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 8, 2020

Pooja had earlier taken a dig at ‘idle outsiders’ amid the nepotism debate. She had written that she was ‘bemused’ by their ‘authority’ and their ‘sheer obsession’ on their ‘conspiracy theories.’ She also shared a pic in a bathtub to state that she had been in ‘hot water’ since the ‘90s and was unfazed by criticism.

