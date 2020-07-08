'If They've Forgotten, It's Their Tragedy': Pooja Bhatt On Giving 'springboard' To Artists

In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide, Bhatt family has come under the spotlight ever since Rhea Chakraborty's pictures floated around featuring Mahesh Bhatt. While Alia and her father have kept mum on the ongoing 'nepotism' issue, Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt have stepped up to defend all the hatred and negativity coming their way.

Introducing herself as someone who hailed from a ‘family’ that ‘launched more new talent-actors, musicians & technicians than the entire film industry combined’, she wrote that she could ‘only laugh’ at the debate. In conclusion, she said that the trolls should insult others for 'nepotism' because Vishesh Films — Bhatt's production house — has given many people a 'springboard' into the movies.

Toh yeh ‘Nepotism’ shabd se kissi aur Ko zalil karne ki koshish karo doston. The people who have found their way into the movies through the springboard we provided over the decades know what we stand for. And if they have forgotten,It’s their tragedy. Not ours.Have a great day! — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent,if not she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in “Gangster”.Yes Anurag Basu discovered her,but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here’s wishing her the very best in all her endeavours. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan, like numerous other star kids who have been receiving abuse online, have turned their comments on Instagram. The latter had also hit out at the trolls, calling it a conspiracy and that it was ‘sponsored hate’ arising out of jealousy.

