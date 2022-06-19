Father's Day 2022: Twinkle Khanna Shares Glimpse Of Akshay Kumar & Nitara's Annual Ritual

Akshay Kumar shares a strong and loving bond with his children Aarav and Nitara and his pictures are the proof. Despite his busy schedule, the actor always makes sure to spend quality time with his family. From going on family vacations to having small rituals, Twinkle Khanna often shares glimpses of how the Samrat Prithviraj actor spends time with his kids.

On this Father's Day 2022, Twinkle Khanna shared some glimpses of Akshay Kumar and their daughter Nitara's annual ritual of plucking "Safed Jamun" from a tree in their compound.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle Khanna recently shared glimpses of Akshay Kumar and Nitara's tradition of picking some fruits. In the video, the Raksha Bandhan star could be seen donning a white and red striped night suit as he helped his daughter in collecting the fruits by holding some branches. Sharing the video, Twinkle Khanna mentioned how it is an annual tradition for the father-daughter duo. She revealed they wait for days to pick the right time to pluck the fruits and have a fun time together.

Twinkle Khanna wrote, "The two of them wait for the Safed Jamun tree in our compound to bear fruit. It is an annual ritual where they stalk the tree for days and pick the right time." She further added, "They have their own games, where they tumble, leap and somersault across the garden as I watch from the sidelines. Mothers can do it all, but some things are just easier left to their dads." In concluding her note, the author wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful dads out there and especially to my Mr K."

Akshay Kumar surprises fans at Mumbai's Marine Drive

Akshay Kumar surprised his fans on Sunday morning as he arrived at Mumbai's Marine Drive and took over the streets. The actor, who never fails to promote living a healthy lifestyle, was seen running with his fans amidst heavy security. Many police officials and his fans joined the actor during his run.

Akshay Kumar also took a test drive of an electric bike, used by Mumbai Police to patrol the Marine Drive stretch.

Image: Instagram/@twinklekhanna