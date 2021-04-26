Fatima Sana Shaikh Announces That She Is Taking A Break From Social Media

With the rising cases in the country of the novel coronavirus, several notable Bollywood artists are using their social media platform to spread awareness on the infectious disease. The 29-year-old actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also used her Instagram to share news and information on the virus with her followers and continued posting pictures on the app. However, recently, the Dangal actress made an unexpected announcement on her Instagram of leaving social media for some time.

The young actress took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans. She simple wrote in her story that she was taking a break from social media and also asked her fans to stay safe. The actress did not share any further details on her unexpected break from the social media platform.

It was not the first time when the actress took a break from the internet as back in 2019, Fatima left social media for personal reasons. According to Filmi Beat, Fatima realized just how much time a person spent on the internet on social media and was disturbed by the growing addiction of the internet and needed detox from it. Instead of social media, Fatima spent her time reading books and treated herself with the different genres of fictional writings.

Enjoying a following of over 2.5 million followers on the social media platform, the young actress connected with her fans through her pictures and videos. From professional to personal, Fatima allows her fans to take a glimpse into her life with her pictures on her social media. Recently, the actress shared a monochrome snap of her in a stylish casual outfit with gold jewelry. Previously seen on Netflix's Ajeeb Daastaans, Fatima shared a fun video of the cast asking the viewers to stream their show.

Staring her career in acting as a child actress, Fatima acted in movies like Chachi 420, One 2 Ka 4, and Tahaan in the initial career days. Her breakthrough role came with the portrayal of Geeta Phogat in the 2016 release Dangal. The actress went on to star in movies like Thugs of Hindostan, Bittoo Boss, and Ludo.

