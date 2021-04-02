Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals, 'lost Smell And Taste' After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh on Monday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. And on Friday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she has also lost her sense of taste and smell.

Shaikh, 29, said she is following all the health and safety protocols after contracting the virus. Fatima also wrote that she also has 'horrible body ache'. "Covid sucks. Lost smell and taste.. and a horrible bodyache," she wrote [sic] READ | Fatima Sana Shaikh to play leading lady in Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster 'Aruvi'

A few days back, the actor wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys," the actor wrote.

Shaikh was last seen in Anurag Basu''s 2020 crime comedy Ludo and Manoj Bajpayee-led Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which had a theatrical release.

She will be next seen in Netflix' Ajeeb Daastaans. The Netflix original is an anthology of four stories directed by directors Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani. Set in varied milieus, Ajeeb Daastaans explores the themes of jealousy, entitlement, prejudices, and toxicity which are often entangled within the heart of relationships. It delves into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces.

The anthology movie features an ensemble cast of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Tota Roy Chowdhury, among others.

(With PTI inputs)

