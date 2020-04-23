Fatima Sana Shaikh Talks About Long Gap Between Her Last & Upcoming Film; Read More

Fatima Sana Shaikh graced the silver screen last in Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan (2018). After the debacle of the multi-starrer, the actor has been missing from the screen. In her latest interview with an online portal, Fatima Sana Shaikh talked about the long gap between her last movie and her upcoming film.

She revealed that although she started shooting for her third film soon after Thugs of Hindostan's release, however, the movie's release date was pushed either due to technical issues or something else.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay Donates Rs 1.30 Crore To Various Coronavirus Relief Funds; Read Details

Fatima Sana Shaikh will reportedly be seen in Anurag Basu's anthology Ludo. The movie features an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, among others in pivotal roles. The movie was initially planned for an April release but due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the release was pushed to a later date.

Also Read | 'The Sopranos' Prequel Gets Delayed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic; To Release In 2021

Also Read | Feel Fortunate To Be Offered Characters Of Substance, Says Fatima Sana Shaikh



Further in the interview, the Dangal actor talked about the lockdown and also revealed that she is spending her time chilling with her family and reading books. Besides which, the actor also is keeping herself fit by exercising in the precincts of her building. She goes up and down the building’s staircase and is doing functional training at home. Although she doesn't love parties and socialising like other actors, however, she misses going out and meeting her friends, as stated by her.

Also Read | Fatima Sana Shaikh And Rajkummar Rao Take An E-rickshaw Ride In New Still From 'Ludo'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh also has Abhishek Sharma's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Pavan Kripalani's Bhoot Police in her kitty. While Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manoj Bajpayee, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, Bhoot Police stars Ali Fazal, Saif Ali Khan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. All of which is slated to release in the year ahead.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.