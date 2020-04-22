'The Sopranos' Prequel Gets Delayed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic; To Release In 2021

Coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 2.4 million people worldwide, with more than 1,76,000 fatalities. Government officials, across the globe, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus. The film industry, too, has faced the wrath of Coronavirus, as many films have been postponed until further notice. Recently, it was revealed that the prequel film of the much-loved television show, The Sopranos has also been delayed. Read details.

Also Read | Netflix And Warner Bros. In Talks To Renew 'Lucifer' For A Sixth Season: Reports

If the reports are to be believed, Warner Bros.' Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark has officially been delayed to 2021, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the officials at Warner Bros. announced that The Many Saints of Newark has been pushed from its original release date of September 25, 2020. Instead, the film will be now released on March 12, 2021. Theatres across the US are currently on shutdown, however, cine-goers are hoping them to reopen by July. Warner Bros. has many films scheduled for July and August like Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984.

Also Read | Coronavirus Crisis Impacts Major Hollywood Studios, Right From Warner Bros To Disney

The Sopranos

The Sopranos, which is regarded as one of the best television shows of all time, ran for six seasons on HBO before it ended in 2007. Starring the late James Gandolfini as mob boss Tony Soprano, the series focused on Tony's juggling between his home life and his position as the head of a criminal organisation. The Sopranos was created by David Chase and also starred Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, and Michael Imperioli in prominent roles. Further cementing its place as one of the most respected shows of all time, The Sopranos won 21 Emmy awards during its run on television.

Coronavirus effects on films

Many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread, shutting down thousands of movie theatres across the country for weeks. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt and The Invisible Man.

Also Read | HBO Starts Streaming 'The Sopranos', 'Succession' & Other Original Shows For Free

Also Read | Coronavirus Crisis Impacts Major Hollywood Studios, Right From Warner Bros To Disney

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.