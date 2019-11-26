Fatima Sana Shaikh Says, "For The First Time, I Play A Normal Woman In A Sari On Screen"

Fatima Sana Shaikh is shooting for her upcoming movie with Rajkumar Rao. We have seen Fatima play a variety of roles and she nails them every time. In a recent interview with a leading daily, the actress opened up about her character in Anurag Basu's next. Fatima shares, “For the first time, I play a normal woman in a sari on screen. After battling for a medal in the ring and performing superhuman, gravity-defying stunts, this one was a breeze."

Earlier, stills from the film featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rajkumar Rao were out and it broke the internet! Fatima's immense screen presence and fierce talent give her an edge as a performer. She is comfortable and confident with the way her career is progressing ad the fans can't wait to see her shine on the screen.

On the work front, Fatima will be seen in a horror-comedy Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal and in Anurag Basu's directorial next and she is exhilarated for her first-ever collaboration with Anurag Basu and Rajkumar Rao.

After working on two big-budget projects "Dangal" and "Thugs of Hindostan", Fatima Sana Shaikh's next is with Anurag Basu and the actor says shooting for the film was more play and less work for her. The actor, who trained in wrestling for her role of Geeta Phogat in her debut and worked hard to get a leaner look for "Thugs...", said Basu has an unusual approach to filmmaking.

"I went to meet dada (Basu) and he gave a brief of the story. I asked him what I have to do in the film? He just said, 'You just come to the set, we will do it.' I went to the set we discussed things and every day he would come up with new things and we just played around. So it was a different type of work. 'Thugs...' and 'Dangal' needed a lot of prep, we did a lot of hard work before starting the film. But things were different here. It's been more of a playground for me than a serious project," Fatima told PTI.

