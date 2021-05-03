Fatima Sana Sheikh Spotted At Pet Clinic With Her Dog Post COVID-19 Recovery

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Sheikh was among the several celebrities who contracted the novel coronavirus. She has recovered from COVID-19 and is doing fine now. Fatima was recently spotted at a pet clinic in Mumbai with her dog post her COVID-19 recovery.

Fatima Sana Sheikh spotted a pet clinic in Mumbai

In the video shared by a media person, Fatima is seen feeding and playing with her dog at a pet clinic. She is wearing a black sleeveless tee-shirt and a pair of black denim. Her hair is tied in a bun on the top of her head. She is also wearing a mask. The paparazzi repeatedly called out her name to pose but she did not respond to them. "#fatimasanashaikh clicked at a pet clinic in Mumbai", wrote the media person in the caption while sharing the video.

Fatima Sana Sheikh's health

The Dangal actor tested positive for COVID-19 last month and took to her Instagram story to inform the news to her fans. She kept her fans and followers of her health. She also shared that she has lost her sense of smell and taste. Sharing a photo of her resting on her bed, Fatima wrote, "COVID sucks, lost smell and taste and a horrible body ache" followed by a sick emoji.

A couple of days ago, Fatima took to her Instagram to inform her fans that she is taking a break from social media. She wrote that she is taking a break from social media and asked her fans to stay safe. She did not reveal any other details about her hiatus.

A look into Fatima Sana Sheikh's Instagram

Before the actor went on a social media detox, she shared a series of monochrome pictures on Instagram. She is wearing a white crop top and a printed skirt. Her hair is styled into a high ponytail. Her look is accessorised with a pair of funky earrings and she is wearing a pair of white boots.

Fatima Sana Sheikh's movies

The 29-year-old actor was last seen in Netflix's anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans. She starred in the section directed by Shashank Khaitan and played the role of Lipakshi, the wife of a local businessman. The cast of the segment also includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Joshi and Armaan Ralhan.

Image courtesy- @fatimasanashaikh Instagram

