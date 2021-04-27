Feroz Khan's Death Anniversary: When He Spoke About Son Fardeen Khan's Casanova Image

Today, i.e. April 27, 2021, marks the 12th death anniversary of prolific Bollywood actor Feroz Khan. The veteran actor is remembered by his fans to date for his exemplary sense of style, impeccable screen presence as well as unabashed opinions about things. On the occasion of Feroz Khan's death anniversary, here's taking a look back at when the late actor spoke about his son Fardeen Khan's image of a casanova back then and his equation with Apradh co-star Mumtaz.

When Feroz Khan openly spoke about his son Fardeen Khan's Casanova image

Feroz Khan had appeared in a documentary titled Aman Ki Asha that aired on Pakistan's news channel Geo News for an interview back in the early 2000s. During his conversation with the show host, the Yalgaar actor addressed his son Fardeen Khan's casanova image ever since he made his film debut with his directorial film, Prem Aggan. Feroz said in the interview that Fardeen is a handsome boy and has got millions of fans. Regarding his Casanova image, well even his father had the same image, and so does he. When an actor starts doing good work, he becomes quite popular with fans. Fardeen has a special fan following worldwide. He said he is very happy for him and added that his son has settled now and has got married to a very nice girl.

Fardeen took his wedding vows with actor Mumtaz's daughter Natasha Madhvani in 2005. For the unversed, Fardeen's father and Natasha's mother have worked in multiple films together and their onscreen pairing was a hit back in the day. Thus, when asked about his equation with Fardeen's mother-in-law, he said that Mumtaz was his favourite actress. They worked together in six films. He was the one who took Mumtaz abroad to Germany where I did F1 racing at Nürburgring in 1971.

About Feroz Khan's career

Feroz Khan enjoyed an illustrious career as an actor spanning over five decades and starred in superhit films such as Aadmi Aur Insaan, Nagin, Khote Sikkay, Qurbani, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena and Welcome to name a few. In addition to being a prolific actor, he also carved a niche for himself as a filmmaker in Bollywood and directed multiple films including Apradh, Dayavan, Yalgaar and Prem Aggan among others. After marking his last onscreen appearance in 2007's blockbuster film Welcome, Feroz passed away on April 27, 2009, after succumbing to lung cancer.

