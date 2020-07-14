'Fighter': Alia Bhatt Listens To Prateek Kuhad Song

Amid the online abuse and threats, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share what she was listening on a Tuesday evening — Prateek Kuhad's song 'Fighter'. Sharing a screenshot of the song, Alia wrote, "WHAT A SONG @PRATEEKKUHAD," followed by a heart emoji. Alia Bhatt has been on the receiving end since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise as netizens have allegedly accused her and the Bhatt family of nepotism and favoritism.

Alia has also switched off her Instagram comments section and has made it limited. On Monday, Alia's sister Shaheen on her Instagram page informed that she would take legal action against those sending rape threats. Bhatt's hairstylist Priyanka Borkar too received hateful comments after which she shared the screenshots reporting the trolls.

Recently, actor Soni Razdan slammed the photo-sharing platform Instagram for not protecting her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt from online abuse. Sharing the original post of Shaheen Bhatt, which she shared on Monday, Soni Razdan wrote a brief caption while lashing out at Instagram.

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan tagged Instagram and wrote a caption that read, "I do hope you’re reading this and taking some note of it. Because it really gets to the root of the issue. So easy na to let the abusers off the hook. To let yourself off the hook. To let the onus fall on the abused to take action to protect themselves.[sic]" She further added, "It’s basically and fundamentally ALL WRONG. And it’s high time it was stopped at the source itself. And the stinking abusers get their just desserts.[sic]"

She continued and asserted, "Social media has for too long now become the most antisocial media mainly because those running the platforms are not doing enough to prevent abuse.[sic]" She also mentioned a few hashtags that read, #enoughisenough #stoponlineabuse #stoptheharrassment and #stopabuseagainstwomen.

One thing is clear. The word ‘social media’ is completely outdated. Today’s it’s ‘Unsocial Media’ all the way. https://t.co/fZQi2Kl4mc — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 14, 2020

