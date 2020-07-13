'Will NOT Protect Your Identity': Shaheen Bhatt's Stern Message To Online Abusers

In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Alia Bhatt's name came up in the nepotism debate. The actor, and her family was trolled brutally online, with many sending rape threats and abuses. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt on Monday took to her Instagram handle to put a 'fullstop' to the immense hatred she has been receiving.

In a series of Insta stories, Shaheen put out a stern statement saying she will take legal action against online abusers. Shaheen also shared screenshots of the messages she received after Sushant's death (not attaching here as they are abusive). She wrote, "I wondered for days whether or not this was something I should address. I debated whether it was worth the effort it would take because ugh, why waste time and even 1% of mental processor power on this. I have to draw boundaries in my own life and pursue action no matter how annoying or time-consuming or downright sad it is."

Shaheen's Post

"So, I speak now to those of you who think it's okay to send me or anyone messages full of hate: If you send me a message with the sole hope (I say hope because I promise you- nothing you say is keeping me up at night) of humiliating, insulting or bullying me, then the following things will happen: The messages or comments will be first blocked and reported to Instagram directly. You will forfeit the right to your privacy. I will NOT protect your identity. Even shitty message you send me will- should I choose to go- go up for everyone to see. Abusers are emboldened by their anonymity. I will not help hide you. I will use all legal recourse available to take action. If you think you can't be located because you think your account is anonymous, please think again -- IP addresses are easily trackable. You are not invisible. Harassment is a crime. I should not have to change the way I use a platform if someone is being abusive. They should. Full Stop."

