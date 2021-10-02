Last Updated:

'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Set To Perform Action Sequences Together

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have joined forces to bring to the cinemas India's first-ever aerial action film directed by Siddharth Anand.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Fighter

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan


One of the highly anticipated movies in Bollywood Sidharth Anand's Fighter is all set to create new benchmarks in the action genre for the Indian film industry. The high budgeted movie will also mark a big-screen debut as a pair of two of the biggest stars of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Promising a realistic yet thrilling visual experience to the audience, director Anand shared a few updates on the upcoming film which has created quite a stir since its official announcement.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan to perform stunts together

Marking India's first-ever aerial action film, producer Ajit Andhare told ANI in an interview about how he was inspired by Tom Cruise's Top Gun to bring a similar action flick to the Indian audience. Siddharth Anand told Pinkvilla that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen performing high octane stunts together in the movie revolving around the Indian armed forces. Set to play ace Indian Air Force pilots, the actors will be teaming up in the movie. Anand admitted to having upped their game after roping in Deepika in the movie.

Sidharth Anand on Fighter setting new benchmarks

Following his blockbuster success with Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer War two years ago, Anand is highly motivated to create the same magic with his upcoming actioner. Acknowledging his venture to be the first of its kind in the country, the director hopes to create benchmarks in India in the action genre with Fighter. Talking about his team, Anand revealed that he loves working with Indian talent contributing to raising the bar of movies in the film industry. Promising a 'heightened reality' experience, the director assured the movie to depict the story about the Indian armed force will have 'believable' and 'realistic' action.

More on 'Fighter'

Backed by Ajit Andhare of Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande, the movie is in the pre-production stage and according to a report from Pinkvilla, will go on floors next year in India. Earlier in August, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram to share a snap with Deepika Padukone and wrote, ''This gang is ready for take off. #Fighter''

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

READ | Deepika Padukone burns 'calorie' with PV Sindhu on badminton court; shares pics from match
READ | Deepika Padukone goes head-to-head with PV Sindhu in Badminton; 'Guess who won?'
READ | Kirti Kulhari to Deepika Padukone; Actors who opened up about Bollywood’s pay disparity
READ | IN PICS: Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and others spotted power-dressed in Mumbai
READ | China escalates military attack in Taiwan; sends 26 PLA fighter jets on 72nd National Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Fighter, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com