'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Set To Perform Action Sequences Together

One of the highly anticipated movies in Bollywood Sidharth Anand's Fighter is all set to create new benchmarks in the action genre for the Indian film industry. The high budgeted movie will also mark a big-screen debut as a pair of two of the biggest stars of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Promising a realistic yet thrilling visual experience to the audience, director Anand shared a few updates on the upcoming film which has created quite a stir since its official announcement.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan to perform stunts together

Marking India's first-ever aerial action film, producer Ajit Andhare told ANI in an interview about how he was inspired by Tom Cruise's Top Gun to bring a similar action flick to the Indian audience. Siddharth Anand told Pinkvilla that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen performing high octane stunts together in the movie revolving around the Indian armed forces. Set to play ace Indian Air Force pilots, the actors will be teaming up in the movie. Anand admitted to having upped their game after roping in Deepika in the movie.

Sidharth Anand on Fighter setting new benchmarks

Following his blockbuster success with Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer War two years ago, Anand is highly motivated to create the same magic with his upcoming actioner. Acknowledging his venture to be the first of its kind in the country, the director hopes to create benchmarks in India in the action genre with Fighter. Talking about his team, Anand revealed that he loves working with Indian talent contributing to raising the bar of movies in the film industry. Promising a 'heightened reality' experience, the director assured the movie to depict the story about the Indian armed force will have 'believable' and 'realistic' action.

More on 'Fighter'

Backed by Ajit Andhare of Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande, the movie is in the pre-production stage and according to a report from Pinkvilla, will go on floors next year in India. Earlier in August, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram to share a snap with Deepika Padukone and wrote, ''This gang is ready for take off. #Fighter''

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan