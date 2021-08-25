Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Takes Time To Make A Cute Instagram Post Of Her 'happy Place'

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is one of those celebrities who are much active on their social media handles. Moreover, she enjoys a following of over four hundred thousand on Instagram. She often shares her daily thoughts and snaps on the photo-sharing platform. The filmmaker recently revealed the happy place she loves to go after having a busy day.

Tahira Kashyap's happy place

Taking to Instagram, Tahira Kashyap recently revealed her "Happy Place" with her followers. The filmmaker shared a reel in which he was seen having a cup of tea and filming her mother solving jigsaw puzzles. She then moved her camera to her pet dog Peanut.

In the caption, she wrote, "After a crazy day at work blessed to have my happy place where I can literally let down my hair! My rockstar mom already finished a 500 piece puzzle and onto the next! I tried to chip in with the warm fuzzball peanut in my lap and a hot cup of chai in my palms!."

Tahira recently shared another video of her furry pet. She shared a cute video to uplift her fans' moods. In the caption, she wrote, "Have an AMAZING day everyone! If you are feeling low, now is the time to uplift yourself and if you are feeling good now is the time to feel even better." Laila Wasti reacted to Tahira's post and wrote "Awwww." She also showered Tahira's pet, Peanut, with a series of red heart emojis.

On Tahira Kashyap's work front

Writer and director, Tahira Kashyap, has given two Netflix short films Pinni and Quarantine Crush. The filmmaker is now all set for her acting debut with the upcoming film Sharmaji Ki Beti. The debutant actor will star alongside Saiyami Kher, Sakshi Tanwar and Divya Dutta.

Expressing her feelings about the film, Tahira wrote, "Feeling so numb! Can’t believe it’s finally happening. I feel only gratitude. Eternally grateful to all those people who are bringing my dream, the story so close to my heart to life. It’s too good to be true but I guess 'winter always turns to spring'.

This film has seen me through various states and stages of life but all that I have learned from my practice, my mother and my partner is to never give up. And I was supported with like-minded people who were there through and through with me on this journey."

Image Credit: Tahira Kashyap's Instagram