Firoz Nadiadwala To Revive 3 Comedy Franchises; Suniel Shetty Hints At Hera Pheri Reunion

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala came up with three iconic comedy films including Awara Pagal Deewana, Welcome, and Hera Pheri in the 2000s. The characters like Baburao, Raju, Shyam, Chotta Chatri, Majnu, and Uday, among others were some of the legendary roles that fans still remember. Recently, it has been revealed that Firoz Nadiadwala is in the process to revive all the three franchises.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Suniel Shetty confirmed that he will reunite with Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3 and it will be directed by Farhad Samji. He said, "Firoz Nadiadwala has got a great universe with Hera Pheri, Awara Pagal Deewana and Welcome." He also revealed that he will be working on Awara Pagal Deewana 2 soon.

The Hera Pheri actor further added, "I love the character of Yeda Anna because he is tough but forgetful and that in itself is a comedy. I am looking forward to meet Yeda Anna, Chotta Chattri and Guru Gulab Khatri again. I am looking forward to play all my iconic characters again."

About Hera Pheri's sequel

The makers will start filming the Hera Pheri sequel during the second half of 2023 and will star Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. While the film will be directed by Farhad Samji, it will hit the theatres in 2024. Fans of this film franchise are anticipating to watch this film and see their beloved characters go on another comic adventure. Also, it has been reported that Sanjay Dutt will join the Hera Pheri star cast and begin shooting alongside the main leads.