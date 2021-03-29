From Anupam Kher To Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood Stars Wish Happy And Safe Holi

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic have restricted Holi celebrations across the country, yet the zeal and enthusiasm in people are quite high. On a special occasion, several Bollywood stars took to their respective social media handles to wish their fans and also spread awareness about celebrating the festival of colours with the utmost care, avoiding stepping out of the house and spending the day with family. Prominent celebrities like Anupam Kher, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Dutt, Angad Bed, Ananya Pandey, shared adorable pictures from their celebrations.

Bollywood stars extend Holi wishes

Anupam Kher shared his pictures with colours splashed on his face as he looks up towards the sky smiling. While captioning the post, he wrote, "Happy Holi". Followed by Anupam Kher was Abhishek Bachchan who shared a throwback picture with his wife and actress Aishwarya and daughter Aardhya while drenched in the colours. While captioning the post, Abhishek advised his fans to celebrate the festival safely amid the stressful times due to the COVID-19. He urged his fans to 'stay home, eat gujjias, take the blessings of their parents and take care of their family' as the daily coronavirus cases are rising at a rapid pace.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar who is a staunch environmentalist, educated people to have a polluted Holi this year. She also advised her fans to stay at home and celebrate the special occasion with the family rather than stepping out and celebrating it in open amid COVID. Bhumi on her Instagram stories also requested her fans to maintain social distancing and wear a mask all the time to avoid coming in contact with the virus. Besides Bhumi, Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished her fans a happy Holi. In one of her posts, Kareena shared a clip of Holi celebration scene from the movie Gabbar Is Back. In the other post, Kareena shared a cute photo of Taimur, who is wearing a white kurta with colours on his face, and wished fans happy and safe holi.

Actor Sanjay Dutt who recently received the first dose of COVID vaccination shared a family picture featuring his wife Maanayata and kids, Shahraan and Iqra. The actor who seemed to be celebrating the festivity at home with family, wished his fans while asking them to be safe at home.

Angad Bedi took to Instagram and shared pictures from their celebrations at home with wife Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr. Playing Holi with colours, the trio can be seen having a great time at home while celebrating the festival of joy and colours. Actress Ananya Panday on the joyous occasion looked back to her Holi celebrations during her childhood with friends. She shared a picture with her BFF Shanaya Kapoor while applying colours on each other's faces.

(Image Credit: Instagram)

