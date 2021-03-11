From Anupam Kher To Neena Gupta: Indian Celebrities Who Have Taken The COVID-19 Vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine was introduced on Jan 16, 2021, in India. The first group of vaccine takers included healthcare and frontline workers. The second group to receive the vaccine are people over 50 years of age; people below the age of 50 with 'comorbid conditions' are also a part of the second group. A host of celebrities have taken to social media showing themselves getting vaccinated. From Anupam Kher to Neena Gupta, many celebrities have gotten the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine already, take a look below.

Celebrities taking the COVID-19 vaccine

Johnny Lever takes the vaccine

Indian comedic actor Johnny Lever recently took the COVID vaccine on March 6, 2021. Johnny Lever can be seen posing for the camera at a vaccination center in Mumbai. The actor is 63 years of age.

Hema Malini announces vaccination on Twitter

Indian veteran actress Hema Malini took to her Twitter account on March 6, 2021, to announce that she too had taken the COVID-19 vaccine. The actress shared a couple of photos of herself at the center and one of herself getting vaccinated. The actress was vaccinated at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital pic.twitter.com/PIUXCh2xnp — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 6, 2021

Jeetendra and family get vaccinated

Indian actor Jeetendra and his wife Shobha Kapoor were also spotted getting their vaccinations a few days ago. Jeetendra's son, actor Tusshar Kapoor, shared a picture of the couple along with the doctor after they had taken the vaccination. He shared the post expressing "at last" in a hashtag.

Paresh Rawal's vaccination tweet

Indian veteran actor Paresh Rawal also shared a photo of himself on his Twitter account receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. In Paresh Rawal's tweet, the actor thanked the health care workers and the scientists because of whom the vaccination was made possible. Rawal posed for the camera with a doctor after his vaccination.

V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. ðŸ™Thanks @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 9, 2021

Gulshan Grover receives the vaccine

Indian actor Gulshan Grover also took to his Twitter to share the news of his vaccination on March 9, 2021. Gulshan also shared a video along with the news in which the actor can be seen reaching the hospital, getting vaccinated and posing for a few photos with the staff at the hospital. Grover also wrote about how he self-registered for the vaccine and commended the staff for their work.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher get vaccinated

Indian actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher also took to their respective social media accounts to share news of their vaccination. Anupam Kher shared a post on his Instagram account with a long caption thanking everyone responsible for the vaccination, including the government of India. He also shared two videos of himself getting the vaccination as well as two photos with his doctor. Kirron Kher also shared a post on her Twitter account with her picture of herself after getting the vaccination. The couple was vaccinated at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Mohanlal's Instagram announcement for vaccination

Indian actor Mohanlal also shared a post of himself on his Instagram account to announce he had taken the COVID-19 vaccination. Mohanlal's Instagram featured two photos of the actor, one of him receiving the shot and the second in which he poses for the camera against a plaque that says "I'm vaccinated". Mohanlal shared the post thanking the government of India along with everyone responsible for making it happen.

Gajraj Rao gets vaccinated

Indian actor Gajraj Rao also took to his Instagram to announce he had been vaccinated sharing a photo of himself getting the shot. The actor penned a long note in his caption talking about his anxiety before the vaccination and how relieved he was after it. He also thanked everybody in his caption for making the vaccination possible.

Neena Gupta's vaccination shot

Indian actress Neena Gupta also took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of herself getting the vaccination shot. In the video, the actress can be seen saying "Mummy" as the doctor injects her with the vaccination. Neena shared the post thanking the hospital and announcing she had taken the vaccine.

