From Cake 'stabbing' To 'spa', Glimpse At Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday Bash

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned 37 on Tuesday, and the occasion was marked by his fans, family and friends with throwback pictures, fun-filled posts, praises for his career and wishes for his future. The actor celebrated his special day with family and near and dear ones and the gathering was fun-filled to the core.

Right from the cake cutting ceremony, to smashing the gateau on the birthday boy's face amidst music, fun and smiles all around, the actor's birthday bash was an event to remember.

A look at Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday bash

The celebrations started with Ayushmann 'stabbing' the cake, as his wife, author-director Tahira Kashya put it, while their kids and other loved ones clapped for him. The Andhadhun star then followed it up with a dab. However, the men did not let him shine for too long as they then smashed the cake all over his face, which Tahira labelled a "cake spa."

Among the attendees at the party was music composer Rochak Kohli, who was Ayushmann's friend from before their venture into the film industry. With the duo, who have collaborated on hits like Pani Da Rang, music was inevitable at the party.

As the former played the harmonium, and another person accompanied with the guitar, the group crooned Pardes' hit song Yeh Deewana Dil, with the camera coming on each person in the party and Ayushmann joining in delightedly.

Tahira too let her hair down by grooving, despite having a busy day due to shooting and wrote "why not" on her husband's birthday. She even quipped over not being so musically skilled like the others in the group towards the end.

In fact, Tahira said that among other things it was when Ayushmann picked up a guitar to strum some songs that he stole her heart. She dropped a throwback picture from the duo's college days on Instagram to wish her husband on his birthday.

Tahira called Ayushmann her 'biggest confidante and cheerleader' and mentioned how life with him was "amazing." Among other celebrities who wished the actor were Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu and Huma Qureshi.