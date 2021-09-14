Ayushmann Khurrana Turns 37; Tahira Shares Decades-old Photo To Wish Actor

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently rang into his 37th birthday. The actor, who hails from Punjab, went on to become a movie star in years. Despite all the challenges, he always had his girlfriend turned wife Tahira Kashyap by his side. The couple has been together for over 20 years. To wish the Vicky Donor actor on his birthday, Tahira Kashyap dug out a photo from their teenage and penned a heartwarming note.

Taking to Instagram, Tahira Kashyap went down her memory lane and shared a photo with Ayushmann from their late teens. The photo had young Ayushmann and Tahira dressed up in an ethnic ensemble. In the caption, Tahira mentioned Ayushmann used to wear spectacles and ride a bike. She even shared when the Badhaai Ho actor won her heart. She wrote, "We were 19! I found you quite cool, with your frames, bike, matching sweaters and mufflers, but what got my heart was when you held the guitar and sang a song for me. You have always been passionate about art and what inspires me is after all these years your innocence and excitement towards work and life remain the same." "You have been my biggest confidante and cheerleader. I might not be a big romantic as the goofiness (like you would say) gets the better of me, but I want to tell you that life is amazing with you and I continue learning a lot from you! Happy birthday umm❤️ P.s - we were such lookers no😂," she added. Several celebrities adored the teen couple in the photo. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Cuties yaar ❤️."

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana's love story of 20 years

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana's love story dates back to 20 years. The couple dated for eight years before tying the knot in 2008. Earlier in an interview to an Indian news media, Tahira revealed she and Ayushmann Khurrana met each other in their 12th standard's Physics class. She shared how she and her friends thought the actor's name was Abhishek and had a huge crush on him. She later realised Ayushmann also liked her. The couple stuck by each other during all their highs and lows.

Ayushmann Khurrana began his career by winning the MTV show Roadies Season 2. He further went on to work as an RJ in Delhi. The actor had his first breakthrough with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor. The actor is now a National Film Award Winner and is at the peak of his career. He also has two children with his wife Tahira.

Image: Instagram/@tahirakashyap