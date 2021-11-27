From 'Dil Bechara To 'Bang Bang', Bollywood Movies That Are Remakes Of Hollywood Films

Over the years Bollywood has adapted several books and plays into movies and has also remade various popular Hollywood movies. Many hit Bollywood movies including the likes of Bang Bang and Dil Bechara are actually inspired by famous Hollywood movies. Here is a list of popular movies that are a remake of Hollywood movies.

1. Bang Bang

Bang Bang starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif was a commercial success and at the time of its release became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The movie is a remake of the Hollywood movie Knight and Day that starred Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in the lead roles.

2. Chachi 420

Kamal Hassan starrer Chachi 420 is a cult classic and is considered one of the best comedy movies in Bollywood. The movie is a remake of Robin Williams' Mrs. Doubtfire, which was also a commercial and critical success. The movie follows a recently divorced man who dresses up as a female housekeeper to be able to interact with his children.

3. Hum Tum

Hum Tum starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee is loosely based on the iconic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan. Hum Tum was a critical and commercial success and also garnered several awards with Saif Ali Khan winning the National Film Award for Best Actor.

4. Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars. The movies were based on John Green's novel of the same name. Dil Bechara marks Sushant's last movie as it was released posthumously.

5. The Girl On The Train

Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl on the Train is an official remake of the Hollywood film by the same name, based on the novel by Paula Hawkins. The English version starred Emily Blunt, Chopra received praise for her performance as an alcoholic and troubled divorcee who gets embroiled in a murder investigation.

6. The Intern

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern, the movie will mark their reunion after their movie Piku. The original movie featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead. The role was initially offered to Rishi Kapoor but after he passed away, Bachchan was roped in to replace him.

Image: Instagram/@kaykatrina4848/@dil_becharaofficial