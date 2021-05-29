From Her Lesbian Portrayal To Battling Cancer, Times Lisa Ray Stood As An Inspiration

Lisa Ray is one of the phenomenal actors and models who has appeared in a variety of projects worldwide. She has also been a part of numerous modelling projects along with her appearances in movies and television shows. The actor had to go through some testing times, and her journey and resolution have been an inspiration to many. Even in her career, the actor managed to break barriers and inspire her fans with her portrayals.

When Lisa Ray became an inspiration for everyone

Lisa Ray’s battle with blood cancer

Lisa Ray was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2009 when she was 37 years of age. She made this revelation in her memoir Close To The Bones on how she battled against cancer and struggled her way out. It was truly an inspiration for all her fans when she talked about her battle with cancer where she stated, ‘It never occurred to me that I wouldn’t get better. Almost as soon as he said cancer (or didn’t), I was framing it as just another adventure in a life that had circled the globe for three decades, plucking one experience after the other like cherries from trees. Now cells in my bones were rampaging, multiplying, squeezing out the red blood cells. I had become a junior member of the MM cancer club, diagnosed at thirty-seven, while the average age is sixty-five. Fatal. Incurable. But I wasn’t scared – not yet, anyway.”

Lisa’s ‘unfiltered’ avatar in her 40s

After battling multiple myeloma, a type of cancer, along with a stem cell transplant, Lisa Ray managed to come out as a winner. She even took the help of the surrogacy method and was gifted with two daughters. Despite going through all this, she still managed to stay ‘free and unfiltered’ with her radiant beauty and inspired all her female fans about how they needed to know their worth as a woman.

Lisa breaking barriers with her role in Four More Shots Please

Lisa Ray was seen in the popular web series Four More Shots Please, essaying the role of a lesbian. Through her lesbian portrayal in the series, she became a true inspiration for the ones of the LGBTQIA community who struggled to open up about their sexuality in front of the world. Her role in the series was highly appreciated by the fans as well as critics. According to reports by PTI, she even opened up about her role in the series and stated, "When I started in the 90s, these roles for women were a distant dream in India and I had to leave the country to find good content."

IMAGE: LISA RAY'S INSTAGRAM

